Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 350 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $80.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $179.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

