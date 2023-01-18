Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $772,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 178,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,070 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $76,997.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $772,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 178,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,811,373. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,390 shares of company stock valued at $14,803,813 in the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $78.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $79.03.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Jabil Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Further Reading

