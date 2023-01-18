Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $174,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

KMI stock opened at $18.82 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.