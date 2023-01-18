Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,377 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STLD. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Steel Dynamics Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ STLD opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.65. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $113.71.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 65.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 21.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 2,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,034,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,618,650.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

