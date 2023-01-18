Humanscape Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $10.68 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. Humanscape has a total market cap of $10.68 million and $27.11 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can now be bought for $0.0949 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

