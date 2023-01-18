Humanscape (HUM) Price Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

Humanscape (HUM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0906 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges. Humanscape has a market cap of $10.19 million and approximately $8.51 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/humanscape-ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

