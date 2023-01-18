Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Up 133.7% in December

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 133.7% from the December 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HBM shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. 179,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,801. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.89. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $346.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 37.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 275,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,071,884 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,642,000 after buying an additional 455,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 123,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

