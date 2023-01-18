Hoylecohen LLC Sells 60 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $412.81.

ADBE opened at $344.38 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $540.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

