Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Hoylecohen LLC lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $438.20 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $429.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

