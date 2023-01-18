Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,980 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,590,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,251,912 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,695,000 after buying an additional 1,603,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.75 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $78.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

