Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after buying an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after buying an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,285,000 after buying an additional 191,704 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $42,177,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 49.3% during the second quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,243,000 after buying an additional 93,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at $23,831,804.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $480.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $383.99. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $574.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IDXX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

