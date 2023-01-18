Hoylecohen LLC Has $688,000 Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 260,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 94.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 611,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 297,007 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $26.47.

