Hoylecohen LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $25.59 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

