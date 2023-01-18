Hoylecohen LLC Buys Shares of 3,925 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 72.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $72.64.

Insider Activity

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $178.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,955,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,999.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,955,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,999.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 782,400 shares of company stock worth $52,975,674. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.56.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.