Hoylecohen LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after acquiring an additional 820,606 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $99.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $112.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

