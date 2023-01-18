Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $22.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on HST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $403,000. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 118,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 198,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.4 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Further Reading

