Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 22.4% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.67 or 0.00050134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $141.54 million and approximately $17.18 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00211425 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00074833 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,268,912 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

