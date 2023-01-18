Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.57

Shares of Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 4183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Company Profile
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
