Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. One Hop Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hop Protocol has a total market cap of $110.45 million and approximately $149,765.86 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup's challenge period."

