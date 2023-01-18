holoride 24 Hour Volume Reaches $182,038.77 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $28.62 million and approximately $182,038.77 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, holoride has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.56 or 0.07372975 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00077845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00029577 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00056058 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00024214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About holoride

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06326344 USD and is up 6.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $120,693.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

