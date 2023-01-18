Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Polestar Automotive Holding UK were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Trading Down 2.5 %

PSNYW stock opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

