Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the December 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCHDF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of HCHDF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

