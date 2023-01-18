HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Stock Price Down 11.7%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.90 and last traded at C$3.92. Approximately 403,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 513,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.44.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$334.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.55.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

