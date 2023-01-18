Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,930,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,163,000 after purchasing an additional 87,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after acquiring an additional 692,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.4% during the second quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HGV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

