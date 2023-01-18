Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) is Oak Hill Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Oak Hill Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,426,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,135,006 shares during the quarter. Hillman Solutions accounts for about 9.1% of Oak Hill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oak Hill Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.31% of Hillman Solutions worth $48,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 4,059,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,611,000 after acquiring an additional 505,540 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 56,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Scott Kelley Moore bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $98,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 62,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $994,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,261.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 207,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,590,380. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

HLMN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.20. 6,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 908.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

