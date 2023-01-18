HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Up to $15.50

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $16.50. HilleVax shares last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 211 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 34.77 and a quick ratio of 34.77.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. As a group, research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter worth about $32,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in HilleVax in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

