Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HXGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

Hexagon AB (publ) Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HXGBY opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. Hexagon AB has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.