Hess (HES) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Hess (NYSE: HES) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/12/2023 – Hess was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $181.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $159.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Hess was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

1/9/2023 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $153.00.

12/19/2022 – Hess had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $164.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – Hess had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $130.00 to $155.00.

Hess Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $154.35 on Wednesday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $83.56 and a 12-month high of $153.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.00.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Hess

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Hess by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 1.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 14.5% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

