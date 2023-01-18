Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.86 and last traded at $81.86. Approximately 2,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 136,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HSKA. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Heska from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

Heska Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a market cap of $882.86 million, a PE ratio of -50.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.72 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,307,060.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 11,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.62 per share, for a total transaction of $645,875.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,793,760.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Wilson bought 3,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.64 per share, with a total value of $205,161.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,054 shares in the company, valued at $9,307,060.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heska

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heska by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,566,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heska by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 871,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 34,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 708,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,913,000 after buying an additional 21,203 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Heska by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Heska by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 353,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,387,000 after acquiring an additional 22,469 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heska

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

