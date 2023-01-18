Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.18 on Major Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for about $4.18 or 0.00020094 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $152.56 million and $332,402.60 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.22715511 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $304,307.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

