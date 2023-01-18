Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Down 70.9% in December

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 70.9% from the December 15th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.65. 34,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,758. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.01 and its 200 day moving average is $138.44. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $100.95 and a 1 year high of $180.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HESAY. Barclays increased their target price on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,657.61) to €1,574.00 ($1,710.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,467.39) to €1,390.00 ($1,510.87) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,440.40.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

