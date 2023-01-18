Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Trading Down 1.9%

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 64 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 212,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HFWA shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $66.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $38,903.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $646,167.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $168,494.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $38,903.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,167.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,465 shares of company stock worth $435,869. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 25.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

