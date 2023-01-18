Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $3.20 on Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00015016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $437.37 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Helium
Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,797,925 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Helium
