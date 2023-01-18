Helium (HNT) Price Reaches $3.20 on Exchanges

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00015016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $437.37 million and approximately $7.18 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Helium has traded 62.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Helium

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,797,925 coins. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official message board is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed).There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices.All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed.”

