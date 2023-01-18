Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 93.7% from the December 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Heineken Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. 49,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Heineken has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $57.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Heineken from €125.00 ($135.87) to €120.00 ($130.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Heineken from €79.00 ($85.87) to €77.00 ($83.70) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Heineken from €109.00 ($118.48) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heineken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

