HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the December 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 396.5 days.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $75.95.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

