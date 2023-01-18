HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HLBZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 237,900 shares, an increase of 68.8% from the December 15th total of 140,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 396.5 days.
HeidelbergCement Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HLBZF traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 140. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $75.95.
HeidelbergCement Company Profile
