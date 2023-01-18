Head-To-Head Review: Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG) versus Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

Patient Portal Technologies (OTCMKTS:PPRG – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Fiserv’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiserv $16.23 billion 4.07 $1.33 billion $3.19 32.61

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than Patient Portal Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patient Portal Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fiserv 11.98% 12.74% 5.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Patient Portal Technologies and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Patient Portal Technologies and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patient Portal Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiserv 1 7 8 0 2.44

Fiserv has a consensus price target of $120.47, indicating a potential upside of 15.83%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fiserv shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Patient Portal Technologies has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fiserv beats Patient Portal Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patient Portal Technologies

Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. provides patient relationship management solutions for healthcare facilities, patients and families, and medical personnel. It offers HEALTHCAST, a multi-channel, television network for the delivery of customized information and education to patients, visitors, and staff; MEDEX PRESCRIPTION DELIVERY, a free prescription medication delivery solution; and PHONE & TV RENTAL, an interactive communication center, and billing and collection platform. The company also provides TELCIERGE INSTANT RESPONSE that puts patients in control of non-medical needs through a single phone call; QUICK PULSE SURVEYS that provide feedback for improved operations; and MEDCLIPS, which provide condition specific video clips for internal or remote viewing before or after hospital stay. Patient Portal Technologies, Inc. is based in Baldwinsville, New York.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform. This segment distributes through various channels, including direct sales teams, strategic partnerships with agent sales forces, independent software vendors, financial institutions, and other strategic partners. The Fintech segment offers customer deposit and loan accounts, as well as manages an institution's general ledger and central information files. This segment also provides digital banking, financial and risk management, professional services and consulting, item processing and source capture, and other products and services. The Payments segment offers card transactions, such as debit, credit, and prepaid card processing and services; security and fraud protection products; card production; print services; and various network services, as well as non-card digital payment software and services, including bill payment, account-to-account transfers, person-to-person payments, electronic billing, and security and fraud protection products. It serves business, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, merchants, and corporate clients. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

