Head-To-Head Analysis: Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Similarweb has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and Sabre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $137.67 million 3.08 -$68.98 million ($1.23) -4.63 Sabre $1.69 billion 1.31 -$928.47 million ($1.50) -4.51

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Similarweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sabre. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

36.7% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -50.80% -141.06% -36.14% Sabre -19.20% N/A -9.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Similarweb and Sabre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 1 3 0 2.75 Sabre 1 2 1 0 2.00

Similarweb presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.21%. Sabre has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.38%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Sabre.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

