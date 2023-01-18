Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 78 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $251.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $339.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.