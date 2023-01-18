Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 751 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Newmont by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 214,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Newmont by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 324,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.22.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

