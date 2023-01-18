Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 485 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 489.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,218.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 37,511 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

