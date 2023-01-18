Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,193 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Moderna by 14,182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the third quarter worth $35,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 485,899 shares of company stock worth $82,434,086 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $190.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

