Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays cut M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $150.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.20 and a 200-day moving average of $168.73.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.