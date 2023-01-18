Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.10.

Cintas stock opened at $444.88 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23. The company has a market cap of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

