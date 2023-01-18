Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.72.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

