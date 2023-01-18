Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total value of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,412,750. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.5 %

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $696.67.

NYSE:TDG opened at $680.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $598.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $691.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

