Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 6.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,204,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,296,000 after acquiring an additional 198,834 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth $23,021,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Payments Price Performance

GPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Global Payments stock opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 506.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $152.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 454.57%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.