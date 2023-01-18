Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Purchased by Acuitas Investments LLC

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 337,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,392 shares during the quarter. Harrow Health accounts for 4.2% of Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harrow Health Stock Performance
Shares of HROW opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.80, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $377.14 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 0.24. Harrow Health, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.14.
Insider Activity at Harrow Health
In other news, CFO Andrew R. Boll bought 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $33,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,553.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $334,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,141 shares in the company, valued at $19,176,367.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 29,360 shares of company stock valued at $393,561. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Harrow Health from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Harrow Health Profile
Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.
