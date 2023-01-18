Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 984 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 2.5% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $109.53. The stock had a trading volume of 124,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,349,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.79 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.