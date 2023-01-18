Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 48,616 Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,616 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,752. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $57.07.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

