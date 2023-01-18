Hamilton Wealth LLC Sells 132,481 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,481 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 382,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $109.71. 22,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,635. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $115.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66.

